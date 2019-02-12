play
Polar bears take over island

Lots of polar bears have been spotted in a remote part of Russia called the Novaya Zemlya islands, home to a few thousand people.

Authorities there have declared a state of emergency because so many polar bears have been seen close to where humans live.

It's thought the reason they have moved closer to where people live is because they are searching for food.

Russia classes polar bears as endangered and hunting them is banned.

The people who live on the island have been trying to scare them off.

