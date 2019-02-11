Mike Dean and five other funny refereeing moments

Getty Images

Referee Mike Dean has had lots of funny moments during a 20-year career in the Premier League.

After this weekend's match between Manchester City and Chelsea, he decided to hide the match ball from hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero.

It's not the first time a referee has been been in the headlines for doing something other than his job.

Here are our favourite referee moments...

A savage moment

Getty Images Robbie Savage (left) battling with Alan Shearer (centre)

Robbie Savage had a reputation for being a bit naughty on the pitch during his playing career.

But I bet even Savage never imagined he'd be taken down by a referee of all people!

During a match between Savage's team Birmingham and Newcastle, referee Mark Messias accidently whacked the Welsh midfielder in the face, giving him a bloody nose.

After seeing the incident, Newcastle striker Alan Shearer jokingly gave the referee a red card!

How many cards, ref?

Getty Images English referee Graham Poll showed Croatian defender Josip Simunic three yellow cards

If you're a referee, the ultimate game to officiate has to be the World Cup final. Back in 2006, English referee Graham Poll was in with a shout of doing it.

He was one of the most high profile referees in world football and he was England's only official at the tournament.

So, a group game match between Australia and Croatia shouldn't have been a problem, should it?

Unfortunately for Graham Poll, life doesn't always work out that way.

He managed to give Croatian defender Josip Simunic THREE yellow cards before sending him off, instead of the two he should have given.

He was sent off home shortly after and never appeared at a World Cup again.

Getty Images Josip Simunic was given three yellow cards by English referee Graham Poll

Mike Dean 'celebrates' a Tottenham Goal

Getty Images Mike Dean looked as though he was celebrating Mousa Dembele's goal

During a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in 2015, Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele muscled past a few defenders before firing past the keeper.

Bizarrely, it looked as though Mike Dean was celebrating the goal, raising his arm in the air and pointing to the centre circle in elation.

He was doing it because he was waving for Mousa Dembele to play on, but it was very theatrical.

Sky Sports - who were broadcasting the game - went as far as to analyse the 'celebration' in their post-match coverage of the game.

Sacré Bleu ref

BT Sport Chapron aimed a kick at Nantes' Diego Carlos in January

Sometimes it can get a bit too much for referees. They're human after all and, in the heat of the moment, anything can happen.

But it's probably not the best idea to kick one of the players.

French referee Tony Chapron was in charge of a match between Paris St Germain and Nantes during the 2017-2018 season.

In a moment of madness, he decided to kick out at Nantes player Diego Carlos after a clash in the middle of the field.

Adding insult to injury, he then decided to send off Diego Carlos for the incident.

Chapron was banned from the game for six months.

Getty Images Diego Carlos' red card was overturned after the game

'Ghost' goal

Getty Images Referee Stuart Attwell pictured after giving the infamous 'ghost goal' to Reading

One way to make a game a bit more exciting is by adding goals randomly.

During a 2008 match between Watford and Reading, referee Stuart Attwell decided to award a goal for a Reading header which had gone wide.

Everyone was mystified by the decision, except for Attwell.

Reading striker Stephen Hunt called it "probably the worst decision I've ever witnessed in football".