Sharenting: Holly Willoughby and Robbie Williams against the idea

Last updated at 13:17
celebrities.Getty Images

It can be a bit embarrassing when your parents post pictures of you online, can't it?

In 2016, the word 'sharenting' was added to the dictionary. Sharenting is when parents post pictures of thier children online.

Now, an Oscar winning actress called Anna Paquin has said that parents shouldn't be allowed to post pictures of their children on social media, because the children don't get a say on whether they want them on or not.

Anna Paquin is not the first celebrity to think that kids pictures should stay off social media and lots of others have taken that step. Here's just a few of them...

Holly Willoughby
hollywilloughby.@hollywilloughby

Dancing on Ice and I'm A Celebrity presenter, Holly Willoughby, has always been really protective about showing her kids faces on social media.

If she posts a picture of them on Instagram, it only ever shows the back of their heads.

George and Amal Clooney
George and Amal Clooney.Getty Images

George Clooney really doesn't like his children's pictures being posted online. So much so that he threatened to sue a French magazine who decided to publish their pictures.

In an interview, he said: "Over the last week, photographers scaled our fence, climbed our tree, and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home."

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams.@robbiewilliams

Popstar Robbie Williams is another celebrity who doesn't get along with the paparazzi. Back in 2014, he tweeted his surprise after a German magazine posted pictures of his daughter during a holiday to Sardinia.

He said, "So creepy, a man's been hiding in the bushes on private property taking pics of my baby girl, we feel sick."

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field only post pictures of their children from behind, making sure not to show their faces.

Rio, his fiancee and childrenInstagram: Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand

If you look at ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand's social media you won't find a picture of his children's faces.

They feature a fair bit in his posts but it's always from behind. In his most recent post, for example, he has pixelated his daughter's face out.

Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes.@rochellehumes

The Popstar and TV host doesn't post pictures of her kids online because she wants them to make their own choices on whether they want to be in the spotlight once they're old enough.

She said in an interview: "For me it's a very great place, but it's not something they need to be on.

"I would like to my kids to come to me, and they might decide they don't want to do anything with my industry.

"My daughter is four, she doesn't even know what my industry is."

Sharenting - What do you think?
How do you feel about what your parents post on social media?

Do you agree with this? Why not let us know in the comments below...

Comments

This entry is now closed for comments.

  • View all (4)

  • Comment number 4. Posted by StarryNight

    12 Feb 2019 15:36
    My parents don’t do that and I think no parents should because stilly photos would stay on the internet and maybe even prevent you from getting a job when you are older. I think that parents should just send them to family members.

  • Comment number 3. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

    12 Feb 2019 15:34
    @bluepeterfan9 and bluedancingdog
    I 100% agree with you

  • Comment number 2. Posted by bluedancingdog

    12 Feb 2019 13:15
    @bluepeterfan9
    I agree with you xx

  • Comment number 1. Posted by bluepeterfan9

    12 Feb 2019 10:57
    I totally Respect People opinion on this !!! 😃😊
    Bluie 💙🌈
    Xx

