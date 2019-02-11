Grammys: BTS make history

Getty Images

They weren't there to perform or even to pick up an award, but BTS definitely made an impact at the Grammy Awards in America.

The K-pop superstars made history, becoming the first Korean act to present an award at the Grammys ceremony.

They wore matching black dinner suits for the do.

Getty Images

They gave out the best R&B album gong which went to H.E.R.

RM said being at the Grammys was "a dream come true" and that they were most excited about meeting Travis Scott, Lady Gaga and H.E.R.

The group was also seen enjoying performances by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus!