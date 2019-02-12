Aladdin trailer: Will Smith’s Genie is blue!

Disney have released the trailer for the live-action remake of Aladdin and one detail has caught peoples' attention - the Genie is blue!
Early images of the character have shown the Genie - played by Will Smith - with a natural skin tone, unlike the original cartoon version.
But someone in the Disney offices must be a big fan of the colour blue because the latest trailer shows that Smith's lamp-dwelling character has returned to his former blue glory!
The trailer also gave us a sneak peek at Aladdin, Jasmine, and the beautiful world of Agrabah.
Is the trailer not enough? Here's what we know about the film so far.
Comment number 1. Posted by galaxyspinningcat