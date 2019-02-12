Aladdin trailer: Will Smith’s Genie is blue!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Disney Aladdin: Will Smith’s Genie is blue!

Disney have released the trailer for the live-action remake of Aladdin and one detail has caught peoples' attention - the Genie is blue!

Early images of the character have shown the Genie - played by Will Smith - with a natural skin tone, unlike the original cartoon version.

But someone in the Disney offices must be a big fan of the colour blue because the latest trailer shows that Smith's lamp-dwelling character has returned to his former blue glory!

The trailer also gave us a sneak peek at Aladdin, Jasmine, and the beautiful world of Agrabah.

DANIEL SMITH/DISNEY/ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY In the first look images, Will Smith's Genie looks more human and less blue

