The Voice: why do the coaches wear the same clothes every week?

ITV

Have you ever had déjà vu - the feeling that what you've seen or experienced is so familiar, you must have already lived through it before?

Well, it seems like many of you have had it while watching The Voice auditions over the last few weeks, and it's all because of what the coaches are wearing.

It hasn't escaped people's attention that Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones have been wearing exactly the same clothes every single week.

ITV, who broadcast the show, and The Voice's programme team found themselves on the receiving end of lots of baffled viewers.

On social media, one person wrote: "#thevoiceuk i don't watch many but I'm sure they've worn the same outfits every week ?????"

Another viewer posted: "Have a question for you all @iamwill @ollyofficial, we enjoy the #TheVoiceUK here in our household...Is there a reason why you all (judges) have been wearing the same clothes since the start of the series??"

And another said: "Are all these auditions recorded on the same day? All the Judge's have the same clothes on again #TheVoiceUK or is it for continuity, that jumper that @ollyofficial is wearing will be making it's own way to the washing machine soon."

ITV Has Jennifer Hudson really been wearing this rainbow jumper for the past six week?

This guess - that all the auditions are recorded on the same day - is most likely the real reason.

TV shows often also instruction presenters or guests to wear the same clothes for something called continuity, which makes it easy to edit together footage filmed at different times.

"It's all true. Our coaches have been wearing the same clothes for six weeks now. And we feel it's important to inform you all that they will be in the exactly same outfits next week, too. @TheVoiceUK

While coach Olly Murs and The Voice have both responded to all the comments neither have expressly said what the reason is.

Instead they've preferred to make a joke of the whole situation.

Twitter

Olly shared a video of him being handed some deodorant, with the caption: "Thanks for the deodorant. I mean let's be fair we've worn the same outfit for like 5 weeks."

Eventually The Voice programme team decided to put out a rather tongue-in-cheek statement of their own.

That jumper that @ollyofficial is wearing will be making it's own way to the washing machine soon." Comment posted on social media

Posted on Twitter their statement says: "We feel like we need to address a very important and sensitive issue:

"It's all true. Our coaches have been wearing the same clothes for six weeks now. And we feel it's important to inform you all that they will be in the exactly same outfits next week, too.

"We really hope our loyal fans can stick with us through this difficult, emotional, and potentially confusing time. We are looking forward to consciously uncoupling with these outfits, and revealing new looks at the Battles.

"That you for all your continued support and concern. xoxo PS. Please stop tweeting us about the outfits. WE KNOW!" @TheVoiceUK

Have you spotted this kind of thing in other programmes? Let us know below.