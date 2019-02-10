play
Watch Newsround

No more injections for vaccines?

For International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Dr Brenda Parker from University College London shows us the world of bacteria, algae and cells.

The day is for celebrating women in science, and encouraging girls to concentrate on scientific subjects in schools.

Dr Parker shows three young girls how scientists are trying to reduce the need for those dreaded injections by making edible vaccines instead.

Time to get those white coats and goggles on and head into the lab!

Watch more videos

Video

No more injections for vaccines?

Video

Stars show us their 'just stood on Lego' faces

Video

A surprise visit from some penguins!

Video

Glasses: Are they cool or nerdy?

Video

How one village celebrates Chinese New Year with a difference!

Video

3-D printed robot taught itself to skate!

Video

What’s the story behind Chinese New Year?

Video

Incredible spiky-necked dinosaur discovered

Video

Mourinh-ouch! Check out Jose's epic fall

Video

Lake District aims to get 'Dark Sky' status

Video

The Greatest Dancer: Oti, Matthew and Jordan tell us all the gossip

Video

Young Arias to celebrate youth radio

Video

Strange, Stranger, Strangest

Video

Meet the skydiver defying gravity

Top Stories

Miles Morales as Spider-Man

Which films will win a BAFTA film prize?

comments
Chantal Baxter

How did these chimps get out of their zoo enclosure?

comments
Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Is an Aquaman spin-off coming?

comments
Newsround Home