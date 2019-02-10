No more injections for vaccines?
For International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Dr Brenda Parker from University College London shows us the world of bacteria, algae and cells.
The day is for celebrating women in science, and encouraging girls to concentrate on scientific subjects in schools.
Dr Parker shows three young girls how scientists are trying to reduce the need for those dreaded injections by making edible vaccines instead.
Time to get those white coats and goggles on and head into the lab!