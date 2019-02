The UK has picked it's entrant for the Eurovision song contest.

Twenty one-year-old Michael Rice will represent the UK with his song Bigger Than Us.

He's previously been on two talent shows - the X Factor in 2014, and he won All Together Now in March 2018.

You can find out more about Michael here.

But enough about him - how about YOU - how much do you know about Eurovision?

Let's find out!

