Aquaman: Could there be a new film spinoff coming soon?

If you were a fan of Aquaman, the rumours that there could be a spin-off film in the works is pretty exciting.

But the new film might not be quite what you're expecting.

The source of the news is US entertainment site the Hollywood Reporter, who says that none of Aquaman's main stars are expected to star in the film.

Instead it will focus almost entirely on The Trench - the sea creatures that attacked Arthur Curry and Mera in the first film.

Who are The Trench? The creatures made an appearance in the DC comic series back in 2011. According to the story they were part of the kingdom of Atlantis. When it sunk the people living there were cut off from other survivors, and evolved into ravenous monsters.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers have brought in two new writers to put together the script but there's no confirmed director or cast yet.

James Wan and Peter Safran, both of whom worked on Aquaman, are said to be in charge of the film.

You might not remember The Trench from Aquaman as they were onscreen for very long

So what could the new film look like?

For now there aren't many details around, apart from the fact it's planned to be set in the Mariana Trench - one of the deepest natural places on Earth.

It's also being described as a horror movie so it's likely to be more scary and have quite a different style to Aquaman.

The film's also rumoured to have a smaller budget so it's likely the CGI won't be quite as flashy this time around.

Can it ever hope to be as successful as Aquaman?

The film was a smash hit for Warner Brothers, taking more than 784 million dollars internationally, so The Trench could find it has a lot to live up to.