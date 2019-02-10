play
Can voice devices be more caring?

For International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Dr Charlotte Webb, from the Creative Computing Institute at UAL shows us how being an artist doesn't stop you from being a scientist too.

The day is for celebrating women in science, and encouraging girls to concentrate on scientific subjects in schools.

Charlotte shows three school girls how she hopes to make voice devices, or personal intelligence assistants, more caring and able to help us when we're feeling down.

But will 'Bud' offer the right support?

