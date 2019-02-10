How do scientists tackle air pollution?
For International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Young Scientist of 2018, Emily Xu, gives us a tour of carbon capture plant at her university.
The day is for celebrating women in science, and encouraging girls to concentrate on scientific subjects in schools.
Emily is hard at work studying Chemical Engineering at Imperial College London and show three school girls how the carbon capture plant helps take our pollution from the air.
But will they know how to deal with an emergency drill?