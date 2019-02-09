New York pet fashion show: Diva dogs in amazing costumes
These dashing dogs have been showing off their amazing costumes at the New York pet fashion show.
Each February, New York pet fashion show takes place – it's the largest pet fashion and animal rescue benefit in America. This year it took place at the historic Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan, New York.
Getty Images
The show features themed catwalk shows with dogs in costume walking alongside rescue dogs needing homes. It's all to raise money for the New York Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals. That's a charity that works with more than 150 rescue groups and shelters to save the lives of the city's homeless animals.
Getty Images
These kids have arrived with their perfectly prepared pooch. Love the orange feather boa! This is the 16th year the event has taken place.
Getty Images
The event is usually seen as the kicking off point for New York Fashion Week and the Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Getty Images
There are plenty of awards dished out - the biggest are the Best In Show prize and the one given for the Most Interesting Costume. These two must be in with a chance for that!
Getty Images
Fashion designers from across the globe, including Italy, France, Thailand, Egypt and Mexico, take part.
Getty Images
Glamorous pets were dressed up as angels and demons as they took to the catwalk in glitzy masks and costumes.
Getty Images
This year, four-legged friends were asked to take part in four themed shows - Hollywood Dreams, Angels and Demons, International Masquerade Couture and Best in Show.