Last updated at 09:55
image

New York pet fashion show: Diva dogs in amazing costumes

These dashing dogs have been showing off their amazing costumes at the New York pet fashion show.
Each February, New York pet fashion show takes place – it's the largest pet fashion and animal rescue benefit in America. This year it took place at the historic Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan, New York.
dog in a masque outfitGetty Images
The show features themed catwalk shows with dogs in costume walking alongside rescue dogs needing homes. It's all to raise money for the New York Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals. That's a charity that works with more than 150 rescue groups and shelters to save the lives of the city's homeless animals.
A woman kisses her dog dressed in a sultan costumeGetty Images
These kids have arrived with their perfectly prepared pooch. Love the orange feather boa! This is the 16th year the event has taken place.
Two children dressed in white with their lovely little dogGetty Images
The event is usually seen as the kicking off point for New York Fashion Week and the Westminster Kennel Club dog show
This dog is dressed up like a glamorous batGetty Images
There are plenty of awards dished out - the biggest are the Best In Show prize and the one given for the Most Interesting Costume. These two must be in with a chance for that!
two dogs in Mardi Gras costumesGetty Images
Fashion designers from across the globe, including Italy, France, Thailand, Egypt and Mexico, take part.
dog on a skateboardGetty Images
Glamorous pets were dressed up as angels and demons as they took to the catwalk in glitzy masks and costumes.
dog in a dramatic blue and green ensembleGetty Images
This year, four-legged friends were asked to take part in four themed shows - Hollywood Dreams, Angels and Demons, International Masquerade Couture and Best in Show.
dog with a flower in its hairGetty Images

