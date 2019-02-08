Storm Erik has brought strong winds to parts of the country on Friday and will be followed by rain and more unsettled weather.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Friday for strong winds across Northern Ireland and western Scotland until the evening, and for heavy rain in Scotland until Saturday afternoon.

There will be frost and the chance of some snow in the north of the country towards the end of the weekend when falling rain meets cold air.

Watch BBC Weather presenter Simon King's report to find out more.

