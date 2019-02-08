play
Nikki Lilly: It's important to show the tough side of my life

On Monday, 14-year-old YouTube star Nikki Lilly will feature in a special My Life episode that shows how tough life can be for her sometimes.

Last year, Nikki was rushed to hospital as a result of her AVM - or arteriovenous malformation - which is a very rare medical condition. Explained simply, the arteries and veins in Nikki's face do not behave as they should, which causes swelling and life-threatening nose bleeds.

Nikki regularly vlogs about make-up, music and subjects which interest her, but this latest programme will show how things can be really difficult for her sometimes.

You can watch My Life - I Will Survive with Nikki Lilly on CBBC on Monday 11 February at 5:30pm.

