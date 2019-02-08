Ariana Grande: Fifth album Thank U, Next is here

Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande has released her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next.

It's the second album that Ari has dropped in the last 6 months and fans can't get enough.

The singer has been dripping information about the new album for a while - posting a track list and an album cover at the end of January.

The song and music video "7 Rings has already been released and to accompany the release of the new album there is a new video for her song "Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored".

Ariana posted on social media "I love y'all. I hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u."

Fans like Alexander are blown away by the new album "The fact that 6 months ago we had 3 Ariana Grande albums and now we are about to have 5 is insane".

What about the Grammys?

The album comes after the "Thank U, Next" singer cancelled her performance at Sunday's Grammy awards in California in America.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich suggested that it was "too late for her to pull something together"

But Ari was not having it and accused Ehrlich of lying.

She broke her silence about the issue on social media by posting: "I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

