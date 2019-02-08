Cookie Monster: Check out his social media account!

Getty Images

Move over Ariana Grande. We're all about the internet's latest favourite celebrity - Cookie Monster.

He's one of the biggest stars of the US show, Sesame Street (and of course The Furchester Hotel) and is well-known for his love of biscuits of all shapes and sizes.

Cookie Monster's Twitter has been making waves for a while, but on Wednesday, Cookie Monster decided it was time to share more of his wisdom in a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session.

The results are truly amazing.

We've selected some of the best crumbs of Cookie's wisdom to show you. Enjoy.

@MeCookieMonster / Twitter Cookie Monster on self care

Reddit Cookie Monster on cookie texture

@MeCookieMonster / Twitter Cookie Monster on Ariana Grande

Reddit Cookie Monster on his limited cookie collection

@MeCookieMonster / Twitter Cookie Monster's 10 year glow up

Reddit Cookie Monster on sharing the things you love most

@MeCookieMonster / Twitter Cookie Monster on cookie noises

Reddit Cookie Monster on a balanced diet and exercise

@MeCookieMonster / Twitter Cookie Monster on the joy of eating cookies, whatever day you're having