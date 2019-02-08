Sala: Footballer has passed away after plane crash

Getty Images

Footballers and fans have been sharing their thoughts and prayers with the family of Emiliano Sala.

Police have now confirmed that the Nantes footballer passed away after his plane crashed into the English Channel.

He had been travelling to Cardiff City - the football club where he had just been signed - when the plane came down into the water.

Lots of people have been sharing their thoughts and prayers with Sala's family.

Flowers and cards laid at Cardiff City football ground where Sala had just been signed

The Cardiff City footballer had been missing since 21 January after his plane was lost near the Channel Islands.

After police had decided to stop the search, fans raised £260,000 to fund a private search for the player.

Sol Bamba tweeted his condolences to Emiliano Sala

As did footballer Sergio Aguero

The Argentine striker, aged 28, was one of two people on board.

Cardiff signed Sala for a club record £15 million after the striker scored 13 league and cup goals for Nantes this season.

Players at Sala's former club, FC Nantes, put on t-shirts with Sala's face as a tribute before their match against AS Saint Etienne.

Plane crashes like this are very rare and police are still trying to find out why this happened.

Remember to always speak to an adult you trust if you are upset by the news.

