How to get the perfect nights sleep

Sometimes getting to sleep can be a little bit tricky.

Luckily, scientists think they're discovered the perfect formula for getting a good nights sleep.

Just like a maths equation, the scientists from Nectar Sleep have put together a list of things you have to add together in order to have a good quality of sleep.

They include things such as the amount of time in bed, amount of time you lie in and the temperature of your room.

The full breakdown of a perfect sleep

Seven to nine hours of sleep a night is ideal

You must not lie in any longer than an hour

The room temperature must be no warmer than 22 degrees

No late night activities - exercise and eating must be finished two hours before you go to bed

You should avoid any caffeine (Which is in drinks like tea or energy drinks) unless it's more than six hours before bed

The place where you sleep shouldn't have bright lighting and it shouldn't be loud

Christmas is often the hardest time to get to sleep because it's so exciting.

Back in December, Newsround asked sleep expert Dr Claire Halsey for her top sleep advice. But don't worry, it works all year round!

Things that you can do during the day

What to do right before bed