How to get the perfect nights sleep

Sometimes getting to sleep can be a little bit tricky.
Luckily, scientists think they're discovered the perfect formula for getting a good nights sleep.
Just like a maths equation, the scientists from Nectar Sleep have put together a list of things you have to add together in order to have a good quality of sleep.
They include things such as the amount of time in bed, amount of time you lie in and the temperature of your room.
- Seven to nine hours of sleep a night is ideal
- You must not lie in any longer than an hour
- The room temperature must be no warmer than 22 degrees
- No late night activities - exercise and eating must be finished two hours before you go to bed
- You should avoid any caffeine (Which is in drinks like tea or energy drinks) unless it's more than six hours before bed
- The place where you sleep shouldn't have bright lighting and it shouldn't be loud
Christmas is often the hardest time to get to sleep because it's so exciting.
Back in December, Newsround asked sleep expert Dr Claire Halsey for her top sleep advice. But don't worry, it works all year round!
