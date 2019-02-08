Glasses: What do you really think about glasses?

Do you wear glasses?
Demi Lovato, Liam Payne and Emma Watson all have a pair.
But do we see enough people wearing glasses in our favourite TV shows, films or on social media?
Well, some people don't think so.
Read on to find out more and make sure you get in touch to give us your opinions
Are you ready to send your stuff?
We're sorry, you need to be under 13 years old to use this for now.
One person who doesn't think people with glasses are well represented is nine-year-old Lowri.
She has written to the boss of Disney to ask why their famous movie princesses don't wear glasses.
Lowri, who has worn glasses all of her life, thinks Disney characters with glasses are often seen as geeky instead of beautiful.
She doesn't want girls who wear glasses to feel as though they aren't beautiful and has asked for the next Disney princess to wear specs.
In the last few years, more and more emojis have been created to represent a wide variety of people.
In 2018, a set featuring redheads was released.
And this week, dozens of new disability-themed emojis were announced, including hearing aids, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, white canes and guide dogs.
They follow a complaint by Apple that few existing emojis spoke to the experiences of those with disabilities.
But when you look for emojis with glasses on Android and Apple phones, only two types exist - a 'nerd' face and a teacher.
We want to know what you think. Are glasses cool or nerdy?
Would you like to see more people with glasses on your favourite shows or films? Get in touch and share your opinion
Comments