Lego Movie 2 is out this week, so De'Graft caught up with the stars of the film to find out all about it.

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, and Tiffany Haddish explain what they think is important to take from the sequel to the 2014 film.

They also show us their 'just stood on Lego' faces. Ouch!

Trust us, we've all been there…