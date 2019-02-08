Amazing pictures from the International Garden Photographer of the Year awards 2019
These images are some of the amazing shots submitted for the International Garden Photographer of the Year awards this year. The exhibition shows some of the most beautiful pictures of gardens and the natural world.
‘Fireworks’ by Jill Welham was the winning piece this year. It features a technique known as ‘wet cyanotype’, which is a process combining chemicals and UV light, and the results are really cool!
Jill Welham/IGPOTY
This hungry little bee has been captured by photographer Andrew Peters. We all hate getting caught with food around our face mid-meal, but this bee doesn’t seem to mind too much!
Andrew Peters/IGPOTY
This beautiful waterfall snap by Suwandi Chandra will be featured along other entries in the exhibition at Kew Gardens between February 9 and March 10. It looks like actual paradise!
Suwandi Chandra/IGPOTY
Paul Marcellini’s autumnal wilderness photo looks like something out of Lord of the Rings... except without all of the battles and elves.
Paul Marcellini/IGPOTY
This burst of colour by Jane Simmonds is part of an abstract collection, and was created with faded petals and an artistic layering technique. The image won second place in the competition this year.
Jane Simmonds/IGPOTY
These elegant flowers were captured by Alison Lawrence, and they’re absolutely striking! Playing with lighting and colour is an important part of photography, and this entry is a brilliant example of it.
Alison Lawrence/IGPOTY
This amazing shot looks just like an - incredibly good – postcard, and it makes us very jealous about photographer Harry Temp’s travels. Harry, we wish we were there!
Harry Temp/IGPOTY
Simon Lea’s entry into the competition caught a magnificent sunset over a field full of poppies.