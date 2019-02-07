Eurovision You Decide: Everything you need to know

Clockwise from top left: Holly Tandy, Michael Rice, Kerrie-Anne, Anisa, Maid and Jordan Clarke

Eurovision: You Decide is on TV this week, which means the countdown to the international song contest has officially begun.

E:YD (as no-one is calling it), will see six acts sing to try and convince you that they should be the ones to represent the UK for the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

The winner will go to Tel Aviv, Israel, later this year for the big event, after Israeli singer Netta stole the show in 2018 with her song, 'Toy'.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

How will the show work?

This year the competition is slightly different: instead of each act performing their own song, instead there will be just three songs in total.

Each song will be performed by two different artists in their own unique style.

The 90 minute show will see the judges and viewers vote for the act, and the song, they want to send to the Eurovision grand final.

Who are the judges?

The show will be hosted by presenter Mel Giedroyc - who used to be on Bake off - and Swedish pop singer Måns Zelmerlöw,

Getty Images Rylan, Mollie and Marvin will be the show's expert judges.

The wannabe stars will be singing to three judges: former X-factor star and BBC Radio 2 presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, former Saturdays singer and Strictly contestant Mollie King, and JLS singer and Top 40 radio presenter Marvin Humes.

Who are the wannabes and what are they signing?

First up is the track 'Bigger Than Us', which will be performed by both Michael Rice and Holly Tandy.

Michael Rice is a former busker from Hartlepool who won BBC reality show All Together Now last year.

Holly Tandy was on X-factor in 2017 when she was 16 - she came seventh.

The second option is 'Freaks', which will be sung by Jordan Clarke and girl group Maid.

Jordan was in a band called Luminites, who reached the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent.

Maid are a girl group made of members Miracle Chance, Kat Kleve and Blythe Jandoo. They're a group of singers who met at drama school.

The final song is 'Sweet Lies', which will be performed by Kerrie-Anne and Anisa.

Kerrie-Anne is another X Factor contestant. She made it to judges' houses in 2015, and before that was a teacher.

BBC Asian Network named Anisa Moghaddam as a "future sound" in 2016. She's performed with James Arthur, Brandy and Ne-Yo at live gigs.

When is it on?

Eurovision: You Decide will be live on BBC Two on Friday 8 February 2019.

The Eurovision Song Contest itself will be on BBC One in Saturday 18 May 2019.