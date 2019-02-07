Pancake Day: when is it and everything else you need to know

Getty Images

Pancake day is fast approaching and many people will be celebrating by having tasty treats on Tuesday 5 March 2019.

It's a day where people make lots of pancakes with all sorts of toppings and play all sorts of pancake related games.

But it's so much more than that, so why do they do it?

We want to hear from you, what types of toppings do you like on your pancakes? Leave a comment below.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is Pancake Day?

What is pancake day?

Pancake Day is also known as Shrove Tuesday and is happening three weeks later than it did in 2018.

It happens on a different day every year to mark the start of the Christian festival of Lent.

Shrove Tuesday is the beginning of the 40 days leading into Easter, which happens on April 21 in 2019.

Lent is traditionally a time of fasting and sacrifice, and often Christian children give things up - such as chocolate.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Pancake day: How to make a pancake

Why do we eat pancakes?

The tradition comes from families using up all ingredients in their cupboards so that they can start Lent the next day.

The ingredients eggs, flour and milk used to be very common things for people to give up for Lent, so it made sense to use them all up.

These days it's probably the toppings that we're likely to give up - such as chocolate or sweets!

What do you like on your pancakes?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

What is Lent?

Lent is a period of 40 days where Christians remember the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God and whose life and teachings are the foundation of Christianity.

A lot of people use Lent as a way of testing their willpower - often giving up things like chocolate or other sweet treats before Easter.

Millions of people do this as a sign of sacrifice, and Christians do it to represent Jesus Christ's sacrifice when he went into the desert to pray and fast for the 40 days before later dying on the cross.

According to the Bible, Jesus then came back to life on Easter Sunday. This is the most important day in the Christian calendar.