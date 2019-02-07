Screen time for children: What do you think about this advice on using devices?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. New advice on screen time

We all know that using devices and mobiles is fun but it can also cause arguments in families and lead to problems.

Health experts in the UK have announced what they think are the best rules for keeping you safe on your device.

They talk about how much you use your devices, when and where.

Mobile phones should be banned from the dinner table and bedtimes and you should also take a break from screen-based activities every two hours, the guidance says.

They also said technology companies must do more to keep children safe.

What do you think of these rules? Do you have any rules in your house about screen time?

What's the advice?

Don't use phones and mobile devices at the dinner table - they say talking as a family is very important for development

Keep screens out of the bedroom at bedtime

Talking as a family about keeping safe online and about cyber-bulling and what children should do if they are worried

Making sure children take a break from screens every two hours by getting up and being active

They also say parents should be more careful about their own screen time too and that parents should give their children proper attention and quality family time and never assume they are happy for pictures to be shared

