Pollution: test yourself on how much you know about the world's pollution

Last updated at 17:24

Pollution is one of the big problems facing the governments of the world.

A lack of clean air can make it hard for people to breath and can lead to lung diseases.

Plastics and other chemicals can cause pollution in the sea and in the water that we drink.

In some countries the air pollution from cars and factories can be so bad that it can be hard to see and some children even have to miss school.

Take our quiz and see how much you know about pollution around the world.

