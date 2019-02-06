play
Pig racing: one Chinese village celebrates New Year with a difference!

Check this out for a way to celebrate New Year that you might not have seen before!

In Langmushui Village in southwest China's Guizhou Province, locals gathered for their annual piglet race!

This year is the Chinese Year of the Pig and pigs are a big deal in the village -farming the animals has helped to tackled poverty there.

As the race started, the piglets took off, with spectators cheering on their favourites.

But the was a bit of confusion which gave the race to one speedy pig in particular.

