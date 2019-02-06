Royal Family: What are some of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite snacks?

Getty Images

At a visit to a school, the Duchess of Cambridge has been chatting to pupils about what her royal children like to eat.

And you 'd be forgiven for asking yourself - "Hmmm, what DO princes and princesses love to munch on?"

Could it be royal sweets, royal jelly, royal biscuits? Well, according to her mum, Princess Charlotte loves... olives.

And that's not all - according to reports, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis told the children that she often gets her two eldest children to cook with her - including their favourite cheesy pasta.

Although they're a pretty grown-up nibble, olives are a healthy snack with a high nutritional value.

But cheesy pasta? Definitely tasty, a good source of calcium and great for a bit of energy. (Not sure it would star at a royal banquet very often, tbh!)

