Science Photo Library

Alan Turing has been named the most "iconic" figure of the 20th century, fighting off competition from international leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela.

He was chosen as the greatest scientist in a category that included Marie Curie, Albert Einstein and Tu Youyou.

Turing was picked by the public during a live broadcast of BBC Two's 'Icons: The Greatest Person Of The 20th Century'.

Who was Alan Turing?

Alan Turing was a mathematician who cracked codes during World War Two. It is thought that Turing and his fellow code-breakers shortened the war by several years.

He worked for the British Government's Code and Cypher School before the Second World War broke out.

In 1939, he began working at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire - where top secret work was carried out to crack Germany's military codes.

Tristan Appleby/ Getty Images Enigma cipher machine, used by Germany during World War Two to encrypt and decrypt messages

Turing's main job at Bletchley was to crack something called the 'Enigma' code. The Enigma was a type of machine used by the German army to send secret messages.

Turing and another code-breaker called Gordon Welchman invented a machine known as the Bombe. This device helped to significantly reduce the work of the code-breakers.

During his life, he worked almost entirely in secret, and it wasn't until long after his death that the legacy of his life and work came to light. His war-time efforts had a huge influence on the development of computer science and artificial intelligence.

Turing died on June 7 1954.

Today he is the most celebrated figure of the 20th century, a father of computing, war hero and genius. Nick Robinson , Presenter - Icons: The Greatest Person Of The 20th Century, BBC Two

What is the Alan Turing law?

Alan Turing was gay and arrested because of this in 1952. Being homosexual was illegal in Britain at this time.

In 2013, he was pardoned for this 'crime'. Being pardoned after death is called being posthumously pardoned.

In 2017, the government agreed to officially pardon men accused of 'crimes' like this, meaning they will no longer have a criminal record.

This pardoning has come to be known as the Alan Turing law.