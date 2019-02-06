Oscars 2019: Five times the Oscars have hit the headlines

Getty Images

This year's Oscars will be host-less for only the second time since it began in 1929.

It's after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the event after he had to apologise for past tweets which were offensive to gay people.

The decision was made to just have presenter hosts throughout the show instead of one main host.

The line up includes Bond actor Daniel Craig and radio DJ Chris Evans.

But this has got us wondering about other times the Oscars have hit the headlines over the years.

The Statue

The famous Oscar statue of a Knight standing on a reel of film, holding a sword has been cast in bronze with 24-karat gold plating for many years.

During World War II the statuettes were made of plaster and painted.

Metal was needed to build weapons and machinery for the war effort which caused metal shortages.

The Oscars decided to make the statues out of plaster in a bid to support the war effort.

Youngest Oscar winner ever

Tatum O'Neal is the youngest person to ever be nominated and win an Oscar, she was 10 when she won best supporting actress for the film Paper Moon in which she starred alongside her dad.

Paper moon is about a young girl called Addie Loggins who builds an unlikely partnership with a con artist.

Most Oscars ever won

The most Oscars ever won by a single film is 11. That's happened three times, with Ben Hur (1960), Titanic (1998) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2004).

The Titanic movie in particular got 14 nominations and 11 wins, the film starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet, tells the tragic story of the passenger ship that sank on its maiden voyage in 1912.

The Ellen selfie

Comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres took an epic selfie at the 2017 awards that was viewed by millions of people on social media.

Some of the worlds biggest stars including Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence took part - the picture actually crashed social media sites because so many people wanted to see it.

Oscars so white

The Oscars hit the headlines in 2016 for having no people of colour nominated for any awards.

It sparked a movement known as #OscarsSoWhite which encouraged people to not watch or support the awards.

The Oscars host traditionally opens the ceremony with a comedic speech focusing on celebrities, the state of the movie industry as well as cultural and political issues.

This Oscar was no different with comedian Chris Rock giving a painful but funny take on the whole situation.