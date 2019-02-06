What's the ultimate way to travel to school?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Living off grid: The boy who has ditched modern life

Could you live without electricity or running water? Would you be ok to travel to school on a horse and cart?

For 7-year-old Madog, it's a way of life.

He and his family have decided to ditch 21st century living in favour or a more basic lifestyle with no mains electricity or even wifi!

Madog lives with his mum, dad and baby brother in Cumbria.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. See kids in the Amazon travel by canoe...

Many kids across the world travel to school in all sorts of ways and we want to hear from you.

What's the ideal way that you would like to travel to school?

Is it flying on a jetpack or riding on the back of a unicorn? Let us know below.