play
Watch Newsround

What's the ultimate way to travel to school?

Last updated at 06:43
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Living off grid: The boy who has ditched modern life

Could you live without electricity or running water? Would you be ok to travel to school on a horse and cart?

For 7-year-old Madog, it's a way of life.

He and his family have decided to ditch 21st century living in favour or a more basic lifestyle with no mains electricity or even wifi!

Madog lives with his mum, dad and baby brother in Cumbria.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
See kids in the Amazon travel by canoe...

Many kids across the world travel to school in all sorts of ways and we want to hear from you.

What's the ideal way that you would like to travel to school?

Is it flying on a jetpack or riding on the back of a unicorn? Let us know below.

More like this

Students walking to school on narrow paths along the side of a mountain in China

Six epic journeys to school

Schoolchildren in croatia
play
0:48

The children that go to school on their own

Aaron from the charity Friends of the Earth
play
1:10

Four top tips to save water

Comments

Top Stories

Sony World Photography Award
image

Look at these amazing wildlife photos

Pewdiepie tshirts.

The battle to be Youtube number one

comments
Joshua Trump

Trump invites bullied boy to special speech

comments
Newsround Home