State of the Union Address: Trump announces North Korea meeting

Last updated at 10:05
President Trump speaking at the State of the Union AddressGetty Images
President Trump made an important speech on Tuesday where he talked about the things he's done as president so far and what he plans to do in the future.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced his plans to meet with North Korea for a second time.

As part of his State of the Union speech, President Trump said he will be meeting with North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, at the end of February.

This is an important announcement, because in the past the United States and North Korea have not had a very good relationship.

President Trump also stated that he will not give up on building a wall between Mexico and the United States.

This has been one of his key campaign promises, but so far he has had his plans blocked by the opposing Democrat party.

Throughout December 2018 and January, the United States government faced its longest shutdown in history because the Democrat party and President Trump were unable to agree a bill that allowed funding for the wall.

Now President Trump has used his speech to confirm that he is not giving up on his plans for a wall.

In terms of his meeting with North Korea, he says "Much work remains to be done" but goes on to say "my relationship with Kim Jong-un is a good one."

A group of women wearing white and cream.Getty Images
Senior female lawmakers wore white to celebrate women gaining the right to vote in the United States. White is a colour often associated with suffrage.

The Democratic party representative, Nancy Pelosi, was not happy with President Trump's speech.

She later tweeted, "It will take days to fact-check all the misrepresentations that the president made tonight."

Melania Trump sitting next to a young girl and boyGetty Images
First Lady Melania Trump with Grace Eline - a young cancer survivor and fundraiser, sitting next to Joshua Trump - a boy who was bullied because of his name at school. They were invited as special guests of President Trump. Unfortunately, it seems like the excitement of the speech was a bit too much for Joshua who fell asleep!

