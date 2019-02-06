2019 emojis klaxon: Emojipedia have released new emojis

Emojipedia Find out which emojis have joined the list!

Emojipedia has announced the release of a load of new emojis - and there are some amazing new additions!

Otters, flamingos and sloths are all featured, but there is also a big focus on more diverse emojis to reflect users better.

These include wheelchair users, guide and service dogs and people doing sign language.

Take a look at the new emojis and let us know what you think in the comments!

Emojipedia Emojipedia has introduced more diverse emojis and emoji couples.

Emojipedia For the first time there will be emojis that show people in wheelchairs.

Emojipedia They've also introduced guide and service dogs - look how cute they are!

Emojipedia There are now emojis that show they can sign...

Emojipedia ...and an emoji ear that has a hearing aid!

Emojipedia An adorable sloth and otter make some of the cutest additions to the new emoji list.

Emojipedia An orangutan scratching its head and a bright pink flamingo might come in handy as well!

Emojipedia There's now an emoji for a traditional Hindu temple and one for an auto-rickshaw - which is like a tiny car with no doors!

Emojipedia There's now a pretty emoji sari!