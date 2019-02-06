2019 emojis klaxon: Emojipedia have released new emojis

Emojipedia
Find out which emojis have joined the list!
Emojipedia has announced the release of a load of new emojis - and there are some amazing new additions!
Otters, flamingos and sloths are all featured, but there is also a big focus on more diverse emojis to reflect users better.
These include wheelchair users, guide and service dogs and people doing sign language.
Take a look at the new emojis and let us know what you think in the comments!
Quiz: Which emoji are you?
Emojipedia
Emojipedia has introduced more diverse emojis and emoji couples.
Emojipedia
For the first time there will be emojis that show people in wheelchairs.
Emojipedia
They've also introduced guide and service dogs - look how cute they are!
Emojipedia
There are now emojis that show they can sign...
Emojipedia
...and an emoji ear that has a hearing aid!
Emojipedia
An adorable sloth and otter make some of the cutest additions to the new emoji list.
Emojipedia
An orangutan scratching its head and a bright pink flamingo might come in handy as well!
Emojipedia
There's now an emoji for a traditional Hindu temple and one for an auto-rickshaw - which is like a tiny car with no doors!
Emojipedia
There's now a pretty emoji sari!
Emojipedia
Falafel - which are flavoured balls made out of chickpeas - and mate - a traditional South American caffeine drink - are the latest food to join Emojipedia.
Comment number 1. Posted by Lilac Lizard
I love the fact they have done ones for wheelchair users and sign language! 💓
Lizzy❤️