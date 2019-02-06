Could you live without electricity or running water? For 7-year-old Madog, he and his family have decided to ditch 21st century living in favour or a more basic lifestyle.

Madog lives with his mum, dad and baby brother in the Eden Valley in Cumbria.

He travels to school on a horse and cart and has an entire wood to play in. During the day, the family collect fire wood, store rain water, and get power from batteries.

The family decided to live this way so that they aren't wasteful and live sustainably with the earth.