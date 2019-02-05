play
Sony World Photography Award: amazing pictures of the natural world

The photos have been shortlisted for the Sony World Photography Award. They are all in the 'Natural World & Wildlife' Section of the Open competition. Which is your favourite?
Huddle: Nadia Ali took this picture on a cold, snowy, and windy day at Snow Hill in Antarctica. The chicks were patiently waiting for their parents to return from sea with a meal. They huddled up in a group to keep warm against the ice and frozen winds.
pengiunsNadia Ali/Sony World Photography Award
Intense: These Pacific carp come to the west coast of Canada from the distant sea every autumn, then return to their birthplace up through an inland river. There, the parents leave their fertilised eggs which will be the next generation who will follow the same lifecycle.
pacific carpYung-sen Wu/Sony World Photography Award
Underwater Gannets: These gannets were snapped by photographer Tracy Lund on a trip to Shetland, trying to see them catch fish underwater. Tracy said: "To be able to capture what goes on under the water was an unbelievable experience and one I will never forget"
gannetsTracy Lund/Sony World Photography Award
Circle of Power: Sandi Little took this amazing photograph of eagles fighting and said: "It was worth standing for hours in minus 10 degrees to capture this shot of wildlife's amazing beauty. It makes us realize that wildlife just can't go pick up food at the grocery store, they have to hunt and be strong and smart about it - even among its same species"
eaglesSandi Little/Sony World Photography Award
The Assault: David Salvatori took this amazing picture of a sardine run off the coasts of Mbotyi River, in South Africa. A group of dolphins trap a small shoal of sardines in a net of bubbles, before trying to eat them. When the fish moved to the surface, they also fall prey to dive bombing birds. It's called a feeding frenzy. Each year from May to July, millions of sardines migrate along South Africa’s eastern coastline going north, following cold winter currents toward the warm Indian Ocean.
dolphins feeding frenzyDavid Salvatori/Sony World Photography Award
The Ethiopian wolf is one of the rarest animals in the world and at risk of extinction. There are only 500 left, almost all concentrated in the Sanetti plateau, in Ethiopia, Africa. This photo was taken by Roberto Marchegiani in the Sanetti Plateau National Park which is about 3600 meters high.
The Ethiopian wolfRoberto Marchegiani/Sony World Photography Award
Nocturnal Hunter: The Chordeiles minor is a migratory bird that arrives in Colombia fleeing from the cold in the northern part of the American continent. Photographer Guillermo Ossa snapped this bird hunting insects in the middle of a rainy night.
The Chordeiles minorGuillermo Ossa/Sony World Photography Award
Ahhhh - don't we all love an upside down swim sometimes? This chap is a grey seal who was photographed by Greg Lecoeur. Grey seals have been hunted by humans for their fur and fat and they have disappeared from many areas. They are currently protected by national and international laws , but still suffer from being accidentally caught, from poaching and from pollution.
grey sealGreg Lecoeur/Sony World Photography Award
Bedraggled Hare Ballet: Nick Edwards from the UK took this picture - he's been photographing a group of hares on a local farm on the Isle of Wight: "I noticed that they often gathered at dawn and as we had a very wet Spring, the animals were often bedraggled and creating spray as they ran. It was then a matter of waiting for very many days for light, hares and their antics to come together for a photograph."
haresNick Edwards/Sony World Photography Award
Arabian Red Fox: The Arabian Red Fox is a subspecies of the Red Fox and is native to Arabia and adapted to life in the desert. It inhabits almost every environment in Arabia from cities along the coast to desert and mountains.
Arabian Red FoxMsaaed Al Gharibah/Sony World Photography Award
Agony & Ecstasy: Yawn or roar? It's hard to tell what this male sea lion is up to. The photo was taken by Pedro Jarque Krebs from Peru
sea lionPedro Jarque Krebs/Sony World Photography Award
Owl sitting on a lantern: this photo was taken by Jeroen Beekelaar from the Netherlands. Many owls are nocturnal animals which mean they often come out at night to hunt. But as the lamp isn't lit, it suggests this owl is out in the daylight,
Owl sitting on a lanternJeroen Beekelaar/Sony World Photography Award
Face to face: this Picture was taken by Spanish photographer Manuel Enrique González Carmona in Saltee Islands, Ireland. By means of a double exposure in his camera, a single common murre has been shown in two different positions. He intended to create a minimalist image showing mainly the white lines of the bird.
murreManuel Enrique Gonzál/Sony World Photography Award

