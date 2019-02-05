Trump invites bullied 11-year-old Joshua Trump to State of the Union

The White House Joshua Trump has been bullied because of his last name

An 11-year-old boy who has been bullied because of his last name - Trump - will be one of the special guests at this year's State of the Union speech in the United States.

Joshua Trump was one of 17 people invited by US president Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, to attend the event on Tuesday.

The student from Delaware, who is not related to the president, made news last year after his parents described how other children would chant his surname on the school bus.

"Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name," a statement from The White House said.

"He is thankful to the first lady and the Trump family for their support."

AFP / Getty Images US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in Washington, DC, in January 2018

The State of the Union address is a speech that the President of the United states gives every year to politicians and the American people.

The speech outlines what is happening in the country and is broadcast throughout the US and the world.

Every president has had to do this speech each year because it's written in the American Constitution - the laws that outline the rights of the people.

Other invited guests to the State of the Union include Grace Eline, a child who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was nine; Judah Samet, a survivor of the Holocaust and a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018; and 63-year-old Alice Johnson who was released from jail by President Trump after a campaign by reality TV star Kim Kardashian.