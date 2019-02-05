What weird object has been discovered in seal poo?

Getty Images

It's everyone's worst nightmare - having your prized USB stick eaten by a cheeky seal!

Wait, what?

Scientists in New Zealand have found someone's USB stick literally 'sticking' out of some frozen seal poo.

And, if that isn't enough, the memory stick still works and there's loads of photos and video footage on it.

There's now a social media campaign to try and track the owner down!

The 'sealiest' thing I've ever heard!

New Zealand scientist, Krista Hupman, discovered the memory stick when she was looking through a sample of frozen Leopard Seal poo.

The poo is really useful to marine biologists who are monitoring the health of seals. It's often frozen and then de-frosted at a later date to be studied.

The sample of poo was from back in 2017 so it was really surprising when the USB was loaded onto a computer and was found to be still working.

The stick contained images of sea lions and a video of a mother playing with her baby.

The owner hasn't been found yet but the scientists hope they might be able to track them down via social media.

