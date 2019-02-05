play
BTS could perform at the Grammys

Last updated at 07:55
BTSGetty Images

BTS may be performing at the 2019 Grammys in America.

According to the music news organisation Billboard, the K-pop band has reportedly confirmed that they will attend the 62nd annual awards ceremony at Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday 10 February.

The band's record label also says they'll present a music prize but the Grammys hasn't confirmed whether or not the band will be there.

In less than five days V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, could be hitting the red carpet for their first Grammy night.

Grammy awardGetty Images

Their 2018 album 'Love Yourself: Tear' is nominated in the category of best recording package.

BTS' Suga has said that he'd like to go to the Grammys when the group appeared on an American talk show.

The host asked what goals are left for the guys to accomplish, Suga said: "Go to the Grammys".

Newsround has contacted BTS management and the Grammys to confirm the news. Watch this space!

