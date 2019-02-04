Lake District aims to get 'Dark Sky' status
The Lake District is home to high fells, deep glacial lakes and thriving rural communities.
England's largest National Park has inspired writers and visitors for centuries, including poet William Wordsworth and author Beatrix Potter.
Now a charity, Friends of the Lake District, wants the area to become better known for its dark skies too.
They've launched a campaign to get a special status to recognise the 'spectacular natural wonders of the stars above'.