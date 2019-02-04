People warned about crocodiles in Australia floods

People in the Australian city of Townsville are being warned to watch out for crocodiles and snakes that have been spotted in flooded residential areas.

The reptiles have been photographed in streets and on driveways following several days of record rainfall that has affected thousands of homes.

Local police said children seen playing in floodwater really need to watch out for crocodiles, snakes and other dangers, including leaking sewage.

Authorities have said more heavy rain is expected in coming days.