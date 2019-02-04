Fortnite: Did you watch the live Marshmello show?

Getty Images American producer Marshmello performing in Miami

There was a massive show that happened during Super Bowl 2019 that you might have seen.

And no, it was not the Super Bowl halftime show. Think less sporty and more... virtual.

American music producer and DJ Marshmello performed a live gig in a Fortnight map.

Marshmello/Twitter

The producer performed at Pleasant Park (which is an area of the Battle Royale map for anyone who doesn't play the game).

Marshmello has made music with British artists like Bastille and Anne-Marie and is probably most recognisable by the big marshmallow mask he wears.

Getty Images Dan Smith from Bastille and Anne-Marie

Players were transported to the gig and in-game weapons were disabled so everyone could enjoy the 10 minute show.

But if you aren't really into Marshmello and didn't want to watch the concert - bad luck you had to sit through it anyway!

Why was this a big deal?

It's one of the first times an artist has performed a live concert in a game. Marshmello said it could have been many player's "first concert".

What was amazing about it was that everything that players heard and saw was actually taking place in a studio in real life - and was broadcast into the game as computer graphics.

Some people think this is really big deal because it shows that Fortnite might be more than just a game and is becoming more of a social media network.

Having in-game events is something that Fortnite has done before and because of the number of people that play Fortnite, it is expected that millions of people attended the in-game show.