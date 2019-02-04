Snowroller and other amazing sights that nature makes

Does this look a bit like a UFO to you? Well you wouldn't be the first to think so! This is a lenticular cloud and is formed when air moves over the top of hills or mountains. They usually form near mountain ranges or in hilly areas. As the wind cools it condenses and becomes a cloud, but lenticular clouds are different from other clouds in that they don't move in the sky. While the cloud stays in place, it is shaped by new air rising up, making the cloud smooth and round.