Work has started getting rid of a giant fatberg which has been found blocking a sewer in Devon.

The fatberg, which is made up of fat, grease and wet wipes, is a massive 64m long.

That's about the size of 32 Peter Crouches on top of each other.

But what exactly is a fatberg and how does it get so big?

Fatberg facts Fatbergs form when people put things they shouldn't down sinks and toilets. It's things like wet wipes, cooking oil or nappies.

One of the biggest ever fatbergs was discovered in London in 2017. It was 250 metres long and weighed a huge 130 tonnes. That's the same weight as 11 double-decker buses and the same length as two Wembley football pitches.

The fatberg in Devon is bigger than the leaning tower of Pisa. It'll take about eight weeks to fully clear.

There are 300,000 sewer blockages each year, costing the country £100m to clear up.