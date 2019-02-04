Disney: Girl asks why movie princesses never wear glasses

Caters News Agency

Have you ever dreamed of being a Disney princess?

A nine year old super-fan has written to the boss of Disney to ask why Disney princesses don't wear glasses.

Lowri, who's nine and has worn glasses all of her life, thinks Disney characters with glasses are often seen as geeky instead of beautiful.

She doesn't want girls who wear glasses to feel as though they aren't beautiful and has asked for the next Disney princess to wear specs.

In her letter to Disney's big boss, Robert Iger, she said:

I've grown up watching Disney princesses and I've always admired them and thought they were beautiful. Unfortunately none of the princesses wear glasses and that made me feel as though I'm not beautiful enough. Lowri's letter to Disney

Disney None of these Disney princesses have glasses.

Please may you make a Disney princess with glasses? I feel like there's lots of girls who wear glasses and I don't want them to feel like I did. Sadly, most of the characters who wear glasses are called geeks and I don't think that's fair. Lowri's letter to Disney

Disney Do you think Elsa look better with glasses?