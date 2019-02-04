Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: are they having baby number two?

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Kylie Jenner is used to dropping hints to her fans on social media and it seems she's doing more of the same.

The reality star posted this picture of her and boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott with the caption 'Baby number 2?'.

It has left fans wondering if baby Stormi may have a new sibling sometime soon.

Getty Images

The post came just a day after the couple celebrated Stormi's first birthday.

The comments section of her post have been filled with people asking if she is pregnant which she replied -'No, lol'.

But who knows? Kylie did hide the whole of her first pregnancy from the world, which has left fans wondering if she's doing the same again.