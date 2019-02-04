play
Watch Newsround

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: are they having baby number two?

Last updated at 12:43
Travis Scott and Kylie JennerKylie Jenner/ Instagram

Kylie Jenner is used to dropping hints to her fans on social media and it seems she's doing more of the same.

The reality star posted this picture of her and boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott with the caption 'Baby number 2?'.

It has left fans wondering if baby Stormi may have a new sibling sometime soon.

Kylie Jenner and Travis ScottGetty Images

The post came just a day after the couple celebrated Stormi's first birthday.

The comments section of her post have been filled with people asking if she is pregnant which she replied -'No, lol'.

But who knows? Kylie did hide the whole of her first pregnancy from the world, which has left fans wondering if she's doing the same again.

More like this

Egg and Kylie Jenner

Instagram egg: Kylie Jenner's most-liked record beaten

Khloe Kardashian

Another Kardashian baby!

Luis Fonsi, an egg and Barack Obama

Most liked Instagram photo ever and other social media wins

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner baby photo causes social media Stormi

Top Stories

Emiliano Sala

Wreckage from missing footballer's plane found

Half time marching band

Non-football highlights from Super Bowl 53

Cast of 2019 Dancing on Ice

It was a dramatic evening on Dancing on Ice

comments
1
Newsround Home