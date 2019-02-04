Super Bowl 53: Highlights of everything except the football!

Getty Images

Tom Brady may be making the sports headlines, but there was a lot more going on at the Super Bowl than a just couple of teams throwing a football around.

It's estimated 100 million people watched the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. It is the team's sixth Super Bowl title in just 18 years.

The big half-time performance was from Maroon 5, and they did not win seem to win many new fans - even being upstaged at one point by the marching band supporting them.

But what other highlights were there from the night?

Gladys Knight's National Anthem

American soul singer Gladys Knight sang the national anthem before the game.

Her appearance came after lots of musical artists refused to perform at the Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick and his decision to kneel during the national anthem at NFL games.

The singer from Atlanta has been criticised for taking the role and performing but she has said that she wants to 'give the anthem back it's voice'.

The star studded adverts

The adverts at the super bowl are always a big event and millions of dollars are paid to advertise during the event.

Chance the Rapper remixed the 1999 pop classic, "I Want it That Way," by The Backstreet Boys for a Doritos ad, while rapper Cardi B showcased her signature word "Okuuuurt," In Pepsi's new ad.

Trailers

Brand spanking new trailers of some of this year's most anticipated films were revealed, including Marvel's Avengers: End Game and Toy Story 4.

Sponge Bob appearance

Finally... everyone's favourite sponge from Bikini Bottom made a surprise appearance! He appeared by 'video link' to introduce rapper Travis Scott.

A lot of people on social media were not impressed by the few seconds he was there and demanded more of Sponge Bob.