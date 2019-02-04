The Super Bowl is watched by millions of people around the world and this weekend it did not disappoint. The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, it's the team's sixth Super Bowl title.

Some think it's the greatest sporting event in the world.

While for others it's about more than just American football.

The victory gave the Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a sixth Super Bowl ring, it's the most rings any individual player has ever received.

Newsbeat's Steve Holden sent us this report from Atlanta in the US.