Wreckage from missing footballer, Emiliano Sala's plane found

Last updated at 06:39
Emiliano SalaPA

Wreckage from the plane carrying missing footballer, Emiliano Sala, has been found in the English Channel.

The Cardiff City footballer has been missing since 21 January after his plane went missing near the Channel Islands.

It was travelling from Nantes, France, to Cardiff. Two people were on board; the Argentine striker, aged 28, and pilot David Ibbotson.

A team of accident investigators are expected to take a closer look at the wreckage of the plane, which was a Piper Malibu N264DB, later today.

Geo Ocean IIIRich Watson / Geoxyz
One of the ships searching for the wreckage off Guernsey

The search was initially called off by police. But more than £260,000 was raised to start a private search.

David Mearns, a marine scientist who's been directing that search, said it was found close to Guernsey on Sunday.

He's been tweeting this morning and said "Our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David."

On Wednesday 30 January, seat cushions were discovered on a beach in Northern France.

Emiliano SalaGetty Images

Sala had signed to Cardiff City for a club record of £15 million in the transfer window and was on his way from France to join the Premier League club.

The striker scored 13 league and cup goals for Nantes this season.

