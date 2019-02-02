play
Strictly Come Dancing: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are having a baby!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka MarquezGetty Images
The pair met on the BBC dancing show in 2017, and announced that they were expecting their first child in a post on Instagram.

Dancing duo, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, confirmed that they are expecting a baby through a post on Instagram on Friday.

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Gemma was partnered with Aljaž Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with Alexandra Burke.

The two kept their romance secret until Valentine's Day in 2018 when they announced their relationship, also on a post on Instagram.

Dogs wearing signs around their necks@glouiseatkinson / Instagram
The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram with a picture of their dogs

On Friday, the loved up pair shared their pregnancy news with a picture of their two dogs wearing signs around their necks.

The signs read "Guess what... Mum's pregnant! We're going to be big brothers."

And yes, they were referring to the dogs as big brothers.

Gemma commented on the photo, saying "Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already"

