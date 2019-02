Getty Images

For the first time skateboarding will be in the Olympics next year.

The sport is making its debut at Tokyo 2020.

It's exciting news for young skateboarders all over the world including 10-year-old Lola.

"I feel like a bird flying"

Do you know which other sports are in the Olympics?

