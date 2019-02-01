Tottenham: What's happened since Spurs last signed a player?

It's now been a year since Tottenham Hotspur last signed a player.
Spurs signed Brazilian international, Lucas Moura, from Paris St Germain for £24 million on January 31st 2018.
They have had to cut back on spending because they're currently building a new stadium.
However, over two transfer windows, Tottenham are the only Premier League team to not bring in a player.
So, what's happened in the world while Spurs have been standing still?
It's not been a great time for manager, Julen Lopetegui. He's has been sacked from two high profile jobs in the time since Spurs signed a player. Spain's manager for the 2018 World Cup was sacked in the build up to the tournament because he'd agreed to take over at Real Madrid. A few months later, he was sacked by Real Madrid.
A song about a Baby Shark went viral online - reaching over 2.27 billion views on YouTube.
An American actress called Meghan Markle, best known for her role in legal TV drama "Suits", became the Duchess of Sussex by marrying Prince Harry.
Protestors in London gathered around a giant balloon showing American president, Donald Trump, in a nappy.
Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader ever to cross the border onto South Korean territory. He met South Korean President Moon Jae-In in a historic meeting.
Rapper Kanye West met Donald Trump at the White House and revealed his smart phone pass-code to the world. Hint, it begins with zero and ends with zero.
Black Panther made history by breaking all sorts of box office records and becoming the first superhero movie to be nominated for a best picture Oscar.
A Thai football team got stuck in a cave. Luckily, they were rescued. They then toured the world, including a trip to see Manchester United play.
Fast food outlet, KFC, managed to do the impossible and run out of chicken.
Oh, and Brexit...we're still not really sure what's happening there really.
But, at least we now know that Theresa May loves to dance!
Comments