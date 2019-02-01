Tottenham: What's happened since Spurs last signed a player?

Getty Images Lots has happened in the world since Spurs last signed someone.

It's now been a year since Tottenham Hotspur last signed a player.

Spurs signed Brazilian international, Lucas Moura, from Paris St Germain for £24 million on January 31st 2018.

They have had to cut back on spending because they're currently building a new stadium.

However, over two transfer windows, Tottenham are the only Premier League team to not bring in a player.

So, what's happened in the world while Spurs have been standing still?

The big numbers

Getty Images Premier League teams have spent a total of £1.38 billion.

Getty Images Approximately 78 million people have passed through Heathrow Airport.

Getty Images Ariana Grande has been streamed over three billion times on Spotify.

There have been 1,050 Newsround bulletins.

Getty Images Donald Trump has tweeted over 3000 times.

The big events

Getty Images

It's not been a great time for manager, Julen Lopetegui. He's has been sacked from two high profile jobs in the time since Spurs signed a player. Spain's manager for the 2018 World Cup was sacked in the build up to the tournament because he'd agreed to take over at Real Madrid. A few months later, he was sacked by Real Madrid.

A song about a Baby Shark went viral online - reaching over 2.27 billion views on YouTube.

Getty Images

An American actress called Meghan Markle, best known for her role in legal TV drama "Suits", became the Duchess of Sussex by marrying Prince Harry.

Getty Images

Protestors in London gathered around a giant balloon showing American president, Donald Trump, in a nappy.

Getty Images

Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader ever to cross the border onto South Korean territory. He met South Korean President Moon Jae-In in a historic meeting.

Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West met Donald Trump at the White House and revealed his smart phone pass-code to the world. Hint, it begins with zero and ends with zero.

Black Panther made history by breaking all sorts of box office records and becoming the first superhero movie to be nominated for a best picture Oscar.

Getty Images

A Thai football team got stuck in a cave. Luckily, they were rescued. They then toured the world, including a trip to see Manchester United play.

PA

Fast food outlet, KFC, managed to do the impossible and run out of chicken.

Getty Images

Oh, and Brexit...we're still not really sure what's happening there really.

Getty Images

But, at least we now know that Theresa May loves to dance!